Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

If Kaley Cuoco had asked her mother, “What will I be?” as a child, Mrs. Cuoco could have taken a swing and guessed “the star of a Doris Day biopic series,” but if “Que Sera, Sera” taught us anything, it’s not to get ahead of ourselves. According to Entertainment Weekly, the Flight Attendant star will soon be portraying the late movie legend in an upcoming limited series from Warner Bros. Television, produced by Greg Berlanti’s Bertlanti Productions and Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions, which obtained the rights to the late actress’s official biography Doris Day: Her Own Story by A.E. Hotchner.

No word yet on the specific timeframe or focus of the limited series, but Day was one of the biggest movie actresses of the 1950s and 1960s, and had a musical career just as impressive. She appearing in films like Calamity Jane, The Thrill of It All, Love Me or Leave Me, and Pillow Talk, for which she was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar. In addition to starring in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1956 film The Man Who Knew Too Much across from Jimmy Stewart, Day sang two of the movie’s songs, including “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be),” which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The tune would become one of Day’s signature hits.

Married four times and mother to son Terry Melcher, Day became an animal welfare activist and created the Doris Day Animal Foundation before her death on May 13, 2019 at the age of 97.