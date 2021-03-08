Everyone’s Crying and No One’s Masked in the KUWTK Final-Season Trailer

It’s the beginning of the end for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which released the trailer for its 20th and final season. The minute-long look at what’s ahead for reality TV’s first family doesn’t give us more than a whole lot of emotions around leaving the show behind. As Kris and Kim tearfully tell the crew that they won’t be continuing with the show, we also get our only indication that there’s a pandemic going on when the camera pans to a masked crew member. Kim, there’s people that are dying! Otherwise, the trailer includes a reference to Kourtney and Scott Disick’s relationship that hasn’t aged too well, nary a mention of Kanye West, and Harry Styles’s “Sign of the Times” to tie it all together. The final season of Keeping Up will premiere on E! on March 18.

Update, March 8: Masks are still far and few between in E!’s new teaser for the final season of Keeping Up. The family “still have so much more of our journey to share,” Kim teases in a voice-over — though according to the new clip, that story still doesn’t include the buildup to her divorce from Kanye West. It does, however, appear to include Khloé talking about surrogacy with Tristan Thompson, and Scott Disick considering proposing to Kourtney (we know how that turned out).

Our final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s premieres Thursday, March 18th on E! pic.twitter.com/B6rr43bcfC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2021