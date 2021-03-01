kellyoke

Kelly Clarkson Simply Stuns With Ariana Grande Cover

It’s Monday, it’s March, and we know you’re drained from the psychological thriller that was the 2021 Golden Globes. Lucky for you, Kelly Clarkson has just what you need — as she always does. The singer covered Ariana Grande’s thank u, next ballad “Imagine” for her newest “Kellyoke,” and it’s 98 seconds of transportive, simply stunning music. It’s a tight performance that keeps you hanging on every note, from that velvety opening to the show-stopping bridge and final chorus. With a belt like that, you’ll barely be missing Ari’s whistle tones.

