Gwyneth Paltrow Said ‘WAP’ and Kelly Clarkson Could Not Control Herself

These are hard times, and if anyone knows music can get us through, it’s cover-song queen Kelly Clarkson. So when she had Gwyneth Paltrow (a musician herself, lest you forget) on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson innocuously asked, “What are some songs you go to when you’re down?” And Paltrow equally innocuously replied, “Wet Ass Pussy,” as if this show wasn’t going to air at 3 in the afternoon on ABC. And then, well, you’ve really just got to watch Clarkson absolutely lose it in response. “I need to see the tape back!” Clarkson exclaimed, through laughs, after the comment literally took her out of her chair. “God, you win for favorite guest this season,” she told Paltrow. “That was amazing, I needed that in my soul.” Forget “WAP” — this clip is our new feel-good song.

