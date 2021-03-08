Kim’s Convenience Will Close Early With Season 5

Photo: CBC/

The essential Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience will be concluding its run with its current season, its fifth, effectively twisting the knife for fans by reversing the previously announced decision to continue on for two more seasons. Deadline confirmed that the show’s co-creators, Ins Choi and Kevin White, have chosen to depart and “move on” earlier than anticipated, with the season-five finale on April 13 (airing on the CBC in Canada) now serving as the series finale. “Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special,” the producers said in a statement. “Thank you to our fans for the love and support you’ve given this show.” Simu Lu, who portrays reformed rebel Jung, tweeted that he was “heartbroken” that his journey “was cut short” with his character. Kim’s Convenience, which debuted in 2016 and is available to stream on Netflix, follows a Korean Canadian family running a convenience store in Toronto and has been praised as an ideal sitcom. First Schitt’s Creek, and now this? Somebody please check in with the Letterkenny folks.