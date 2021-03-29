Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s UFC Date Got Weird

Barker and Kardashian. Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Odd couple Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian went on a double date to UFC 260 with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly and our eyes have been assaulted. Both couples were seated in the VIP section on Saturday watching the fight between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic. The outing had more synergy than a Netflix original. The Blink-182 drummer and Kelly have collaborated on a number of projects including MGK’s most recent album Tickets to My Downfall. Kelly and Fox began dating after they met on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. It was date-night business as usual … until fans found footage of Barker appearing to suck on Kardashian’s fingers at the fight. (That is, after finishing his signature Tootsie Pop.)

MGK, Megan Fox, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in the house for #UFC260 🙌



(@espnmma) pic.twitter.com/8kdRcCmnnP — ESPN (@espn) March 28, 2021

“OMG #KRAVIS PUBLIC FINGER SUCKING????” Amanda Hirsch, from the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, captioned the video, which was taken by the man sitting behind the couple. The alleged finger-sucking is the beginning of many answerless questions we have, starting with, Why, oh, why? Are we not still in a pandemic? Do you think Kourt spritzed her hands with Kylie Cosmetics hand sanitizer beforehand? Does Travis Barker bring his own lollipops around? Where are their masks? The virus doesn’t stop at the velvet ropes. Are Megan and Kourtney the new Beyoncé and Kim, bound by their partners and literally nothing else? And finally, spring is here — did no one on their teams consider an open-air publicity stunt? Look how well that worked last year!