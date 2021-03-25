Weep for the Beauty of Kristen Stewart and Her Sapphire Ring As Princess Diana

Photo: Courtesy of Neon

Pablo Larraín and Kristen Stewart took one look at The Crown and said, “Rowing Blazers sheep jumper? That’s cute. Anyway here’s this,” and dropped another Film Twitter equivalent of an atom bomb on Thursday. The Chilean director behind the cultishly beloved Natalie Portman film Jackie has taken another historical fashion-icon stateswoman, and another gorgeous and talented actress, and put her in more sumptuous clothes and jewelry as filming continues for his Princess Diana feature, Spencer.

Neon’s new look at K.Stew as Diana, as seen above, shows off the sapphire ring that Prince Charles gave her upon their weird engagement — a piece of jewelry (14 diamonds!) that’s one of the most recognizable within the royal family. This is a nice contrast to the first photo, below, which Neon shared back in January and finds Diana in the most expensive-looking coat this side of the inauguration, gazing intensely out from behind a delicate black veil. That outfit alludes to riding wear as well as some sort of preemptive mournfulness, when in realty the lady just wore a lot of veils. This outfit in particular resembles what the royal wore for Christmas 1993, although this movie takes place two Christmases prior. A synopsis in a new press release reads: “December 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.” We love that last line. Christmas With the Kranks tagline energy. We welcome it.

Photo: NEON/Twitter