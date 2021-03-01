Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

After being snatched in an armed robbery last Wednesday, Lady Gaga’s stolen French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were returned unharmed to Los Angeles police. Her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, however, remains hospitalized, having been shot in the chest while two suspects allegedly took the singer’s pets. A third French Bulldog, Asia, managed to get away and returned to her wounded handler, keeping him company until help arrived. On Monday, Fischer posted photos of himself in a hospital bed and thanked his family, his friends, and Lady Gaga for their support during his recovery, reserving a special shout-out for Asia, who he calls his “guardian angel” during the terrifying incident.

“4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me,” Fischer wrote in one of two Instagram posts. “My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.”

Following Fischer’s assault and the abduction of her pups, Lady Gaga put out a $500,000 reward for the return of Koji and Gustav. “If you bought them or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same,” Gaga wrote on Friday. “I continue to love you, Ryan Fischer. You risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.” The dog walker, initially admitted to the hospital in critical condition, is currently doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. The dogs, meanwhile, were dropped off to a police station by an unnamed woman on Friday; no suspects have been named in the crime.

“I am still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story,” Fischer continues in his second post. “I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I feel your healing support! Thank you. I am humbled and grateful that the attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do.”