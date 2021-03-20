Just a day after releasing her latest album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Lana Del Rey has decided not to let her fans rest for even a second with the announcement of her second album of 2021, Rock Candy Sweet. The singer announced the new album with a post on Instagram, alongside a selfie and a release date of June 1. She confirmed the news and expanded on the upcoming record’s themes in an Instagram Story that scolded Harper’s Bazaar for an article titled, “Lana Del Rey Can’t Qualify Her Way Out of Being Held Accountable.” “Just want to say thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamorizing domestic abuse,” Lana wrote. “I will continue to challenge those thoughts on my next record on June 1 titled Rock Candy Sweet.” Chemtrails Over the Country Club, the followup to 2019’s widely lauded Norman Fucking Rockwell, was released this week after significant delays last year.
Lana Del Rey Announces New Album, Rock Candy Sweet
Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images