Lana Del Rey Releases Chemtrails Over the Country Club

Open the window overlooking the golf course and take a big, deep breath, because Lana Del Rey has just dropped Chemtrails Over the Country Club. The singer’s seventh studio album, which arrived Thursday night, was largely produced by Jack Antonoff. Chemtrails features eleven tracks, including a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “For Free,” featuring Zella Day and Weyes Blood, from Mitchell’s 1970 album Ladies of the Canyon. Del Rey references the album-closing track in another of the album’s previous songs. “I’m covering Joni and I’m dancing with Joan/Stevie is callin’ on the telephone,” she sings on “Dance Till We Die.”

The singer teased her impending release earlier in the day on social media, snapping a photo of the album on vinyl at Walmart. “What a pretty day in LA to release an album,” Del Rey tweeted. Chemtrails Over the Country Club is the singer’s first EP since 2019’s Norman Fucking Rockwell!, thought she released spoken word album Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass just last year.