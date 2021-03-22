Watch Justice League As Zack Snyder Intended: on Leslie Jones’s Twitter

Photo: Getty Images and HBO Max

“This film is presented in a 4:3 format to preserve the integrity of Zack Snyder’s creative vision.” These are the words viewers are presented with before they stream Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max. The disclaimer establishes that this is a director screening his film as intended, in line with what he wanted the cinematic experience to be. You could watch it that way … or you can watch it in bits and pieces on Leslie Jones’s Twitter account with her hilarious running commentary backing it up. On Sunday, March 21, Leslie Jones live-blogged her reaction to watching the four-hour Snyder Cut with the hashtag #longassmovie. Like her Equalizer and RuPaul’s Drag Race binges before it, Jones posted minute-long recordings of her TV screen as she interjects with what we were all thinking watching Snyder’s reworking of the superhero film, like “what’s up with these boxes?” and why are “they singing these creepy fish songs?”

I have 3 hours 56 minutes and 13 seconds left long night ahead!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/eRnOTBwdUR — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

Fish is all that’s on the menu but y’all can sing though!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/fObG0AJWEu — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

Jones is quick to point out a plot hole, like why is Superman’s family farm in foreclosure when he knows billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne?

She expresses her love for Wonder Woman, and correctly points out that she has “Megan Thee Stallion knees.”

Do you know how low you got to get dodge bullets! All the acls GONE!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/WDJgvvzFre — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

I mean do the got a @CSiriano on deck is what I’m saying! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/KFFvyhUyuV — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

“Snap crackle pop the fuck outta me, these bitches is fighting though!” should have been the movie’s tagline.

The horses is like “what the fuck did I do?!” #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/YX7Cqvp3Qb — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

[ancient lamentation music playing]

They done fucked up the horses we done lost the damn fortress and now y’all come riding in DAMNIT! We practiced this!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/e1CLamjqeY — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

I mean is one of her superpowers clean clothes? #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/qCC8JtfmMx — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

“All of the superheroes and the villains got family issues. So they just all need to go to group therapy.”

Man let’s call in some life coaches man these people need help!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/3v5LdX2w99 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

The verdict with three hours left to go is she likes it.

See I need an electric spider!! And Um y’all notice their advance technology that’s what’s gonna kill us!! Damn I can even work a zoom IM FUCKED!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/oMwvxuGSyx — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

Would Superman’s thrusts kill Amy Adams? Leslie Jones has seen Twilight, so she knows the right questions to ask.

Why am I like this? Ok his is why I don’t get invited no where! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/SwkT843J0t — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

Don’t shoot the messenger! I’m just saying lot of daddy issues! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/O9BAfhaL7P — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

“Why are people fascinated with doors that do that? That’s just so inconvenient for parking.” -Leslie Jones on the Batmobile.

I would drive it once but I would park faaaaaaar away so I won’t damage other cars!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/7RTBrGJWsl — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

Come on now!! Let me be the superheroes therapist cause obviously y’all too scare to tell them they got problems!! I ain’t! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/okrLZAWaVC — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

She wants to know where Aquaman gets his underwater jeans.

Let! Wonder! Woman! Wear! Pants!

I mean like a nice jumpsuit! Just saying...#longassmovie pic.twitter.com/NdQnA8VI2h — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

He need to be called gadget man not Batman I’m sorry #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/PxnJID16XA — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

I’m just saying am I the one who needs to point this out ok ok he is Gotham savior but he got gadgets man!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/QhYrgshOmJ — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

Leslie Jones can run Justice League but Batman couldn’t do SNL.

Man do I need to take over the damn justice league they are not making good decisions #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/XSgJOdK4Uc — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

“I ain’t the shiniest spoon in the fucking drawer, but even I know this is a dumb fucking idea.” -Leslie Jones on the Justice League exhuming Superman’s grave.

Make it make sense to me though! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/11N1VuSoTa — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

I HAD TO POST AGAIN ON THIS! What the fuck difference it make if the world think he Clark Kent the muthafucka body say Superman damnit!! That’s my answer to your answer! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/YBTPpat7Pm — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

“Oh my goodness gracious of life. That’s Superman.”

Like that’s how you recycle cans Superman just showed you how to recycle ladies and gentlemen #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/BT5cbUfU7N — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

“This is just a Three Stooges type situation. He’s fucking Superman!” So true.

Lordt if he did that to Wonder Woman he is gonna fuck Batman gadget having ass up #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/cPdTV6oOd9 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

“He’s about to go-go gadget your ass for real.”

You should have just left it damnit!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/ZhJSNHG0RL — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

“Is it me or Steppenwolf got some ass? That’s serious squat work right there, Steppenwolf.”

There is a theme I see #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/K2kto62McT — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

Leslie Jones even invented a new Justice League theme song. It’s called “Teamwork” and it’s lovely.

You can’t let the devil on he comes kill steal and destroy!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/thn1UqCh9h — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

Delusion. Convince yourself.

“I don’t like Jared Leto as the Joker. I don’t give a fuck.”