Lil Baby and His Riches Return With ‘Real As it Gets’ Featuring EST Gee

Lil Baby is back, skin moisturized and teeth gleaming, in the music video for “Real As it Gets” featuring Louisville’s own EST Gee. The shiny new visual gets all its gleam from the chains, rings, and cars Lil Baby is wrapped in as he raps about — what else? — being “the realest.” The otherwise low-key video, directed by Caleb Jermale, shows the musicians hanging out in a neighborhood, taking pictures with fans. “I didn’t have shit / I ain’t never get jealous,” Lil Baby spits, pulling from his life before fame. “Born in this shit / I grew up with some felons.” EST Gee is one of the up and coming rappers Baby has on his radar and it’s kind of sweet how he lip-syncs along to all the lyrics in Gee’s feature. Lil Baby just released two singles “Errbody,” and “On Me,” in December to celebrate his 26th birthday. He’s up for two Grammys on March 14, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “The Bigger Picture,” off his 2020 No. 1 album My Turn. Lil Baby’s already ahead of the next thing. Watch the video for “Real As it Gets” above.

