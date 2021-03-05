Tekashi 6ix9ine Posts Homophobic Joke, Lil Nas X Responds with the DMs

Let him move his bang so he can read that again. Photo: Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

How could anyone forget Lil Nas X’s very clear warning: “Can’t nobody tell me nothing” from “Old Town Road”? Well, Tekashi 6ix9ine tried it. The 24-year-old rapper, a known snitch who famously looks like a toddler’s attempt at a coloring page, shared a homophobic, since-deleted social-media post earlier this week and got deservedly ethered for it by Lil Nas X. 6ix9ine reposted a screenshot of an article headline reading “China Makes COVID-19 Anal Swabs Mandatory for Foreigners” on Instagram and added the caption “Lil Nas X has entered the chat.” Where was the joke? Mmhmm, that’s what Lil Nas X thought, too. So, on Thursday, the internet-savvy Gen-Z former Barb (just a few more reasons why Tekashi shouldn’t have tried it) went to TikTok to expose how goofy the man is. With his own unreleased single “Call Me By Your Name” (yup!) as the background music for free promo, Lil Nas X pulls up a screenshot of unanswered DMs from 6ix9ine. “Gonna be in your city soon, what ya doing lol?” he allegedly wrote with an upside-down smiley face emoji and a red heart emoji.

“This you?” Nas X captioned it, ending 6ix9ine with those two powerful words. The internet piled on because a celebrity this problematic can take a little cyberbullying. Some interpreted the DM as flirting, others just loved seeing the snitch get caught up. 6ix9ine responded with a video where he shows there are no messages between the two of them, but since you can unsend DMs, most aren’t buying it. Cackle like Raven-Symoné at what Twitter had to say below.

lil nas x and 6ix9ine are the two opposite ends of the gay barb spectrum — shawty lynn ミ☆ (@HereComesShawty) March 4, 2021

Lil Nas X exposing 6ix9ine tryna slide into his DMs after he joked about him on insta is proof that the gays will always win — Conor GROVESY (f*ck ian connor) (@YungGrovesy) March 4, 2021

Not Tekashi lookin’ for 6-9 inches 😂 — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) March 4, 2021

seeing Lil Nas X expose 6ix9ine sliding into his dms means i have to post this video pic.twitter.com/mONDQDXYxE — . (@thechuuzus) March 4, 2021