At Long Last, Lil Nas X to Drop ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Photo: Getty Images for dcp

Lil Nas X has finally revealed the release date of his long-awaited single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and all it took was eight months of buildup and approval from Rihanna herself (she called the song “banging” during a livestream). The single, which Lil Nas X first teased back in July of last year, will drop on March 26. The rapper posted the news to Twitter alongside artwork for the single, which casts himself as both God and Adam in a reinterpretation of The Creation of Adam (this is only fitting, because, as Michelangelo knew, good art takes time). “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” will be Lil Nas X’s first single since last November’s horny Christmas track “Holiday.”