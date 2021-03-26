Taylor Swift Brings Previously-Unreleased ‘You All Over Me’ Out of the Vault

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

You held out and held on, God knows too long, but Taylor Swift’s “You All Over Me” has finally arrived. Initially written for the three-time Grammy Album of the Year winner’s 2008 album Fearless, the previously-unreleased song finally dropped on all streaming platforms at midnight. The track, which features vocals by Maren Morris and was co-written by songwriter Scooter Carusoe, giving it a distinctly country flavor, is part of Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the first album in the singer’s plan to rerecord her catalog after the masters of her first six albums were sold by Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records last fall.

“You All Over Me” is reportedly one of six B-sides that were cut from the original Fearless that will now see the light of day as singles. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) itself will be out April 9. As a bonus, for your years of dedication, Swift also dropped a new remix of her re-recorded version of “Love Story,” because, as the singer explained on Twitter, “in this house we dance and cry at the SAME TIME.”

You All Over Me (feat. @MarenMorris) (From The Vault) and Love Story (Taylor’s Version) - Elvira Remix are out now because in this house we dance and cry at the SAME TIME 💛😭💃 https://t.co/LypMvvtRtZ pic.twitter.com/VHwv61UNy4 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 26, 2021