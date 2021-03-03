Lori Loughlin Spotted Sporting Varsity Blue in First Post-Prison Sighting

Photo: CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Lori Loughlin is out and about and trying to do some court-mandated good. The former Fuller House star who spent two months in prison for her role in the high-profile college-admissions scandal Operation Varsity Blues was spotted for the first time since her release doing community service via Project Angel Food, a nonprofit that prepares and delivers healthy meals to those suffering from serious illnesses in Los Angeles. Loughlin was spotted just two days after Netflix released the trailer for its forthcoming documentary Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal from the makers of Tiger King, which details how exactly Loughlin went from Lifetime tentpole actress to the face of the scandal alongside Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman.

Loughlin and her fashion-designer husband, Mossimo Gianulli, pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 in order to get their two daughters, YouTuber and Red Table Talk guest Olivia Jade and her older sister, Isabella Rose, into USC, falsely posing as crew recruits. Mossimo is currently serving his five-month sentence at a federal prison in Santa Barbara and has an expected release date of April 17, while Loughlin has completed her two-month prison stay in Northern California and now has 100 hours of community service to complete and a $150,000 fine to pay before she’s a free woman. In photos first obtained by “Page Six,” you can see Loughlin decked out in blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt with “California” emblazoned on it, and a blue “Project Angel Food” hat. What can we say, the woman sure does love varsity blue.