Machine Gun Kelly Screams With Corpse Husband on ‘DAYWALKER!’

Photo-Illustration: by Vulture; Photos by CORPSE/YouTube and Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly has arrived at his screamo phase. The rapper-turned-pop-punk-star released his first song since last year’s Tickets to My Downfall, “DAYWALKER!” It features ten times more screaming than all of Downfall, like walking from one stage to another at Warped Tour. And that’s also thanks to Kelly’s duet partner, YouTube star Corpse Husband, who keeps his same signature pitched-down vocals throughout the song. “DAYWALKER!” is the latest in the string of singles Corpse Husband has been releasing as CORPSE, beginning with “Miss YOU!” a year ago in March 2020. Don’t you wish you could mosh right about now?