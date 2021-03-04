For future reference, when the guy you’re dating says he wants to “become a singular living God” with you, it’s not an adorable figure of speech. Get the hell out of there. But if you unwittingly had a surveillance chip placed in your brain by the same dude? Uh. Well, sorry, we honestly don’t know what to do next. In the first trailer for HBO Max’s new dramedy series Made for Love, Cristin Milioti’s abject character gets the rudest possible awakening when she wants to leave her husband (Billy Magnussen, who’s so good at playing dicks) only to discover he’s watching everything play out thanks to the aforementioned chip. Her father (Ray Romano) is ready to help however he can, which, based on the trailer, means reciting Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” like a spoken-word poem. The eight-episode series will premiere this April.

