Kate Winslet Joins HBO’s Sad-Detective Canon in the Mare of Easttown Trailer

HBO continues to fulfill its murder quota with the new trailer for Mare of Easttown, in which Kate Winslet plays an eternally gloomy detective who’s pretty much the female Pistol Pete of her small Pennsylvania town: She’s still adored for her buzzer-winning shot during a championship basketball game but, decades later, doesn’t seem to garner much respect when it comes to her family or her job. (Jean Smart as her mom? Very good casting.) Things begin to shift, though, when she has to investigate the murder of a teenage girl in a creek, which sends shock waves and pointed fingers through the community. “I can feel this expectation from people,” Mare explains in the trailer, “to be something I don’t think I’m good enough to be.” The seven-part Winslet School of Accents miniseries will premiere on HBO Max on April 18.

