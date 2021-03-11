So, Where Is the Rest of the Band in Maroon 5’s ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ Video?

Last week, Adam Levine made the lofty claim that “there aren’t any bands anymore,” telling Apple Music how he wished there could be more bands. The Maroon 5 singer made the comments to promote his own band’s new single with Megan Thee Stallion, “Beautiful Mistakes” — and now, curiously, Levine’s own band is nowhere to be seen in the music video. Is he making a point about the perceived lack of bands in music? Is he slowly trying to get rid of his own band? And is Megan Thee Stallion being adequately compensated for not just having to rap on a Maroon 5 song, but having to drive flying cars with Adam Levine for a music video? Contemplate these questions as you watch the “Beautiful Mistakes” video above.

Related