This I swear by the stars: Russell Crowe has been added to the cast of Marvel’s upcoming sequel in its Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder. According to Variety, Crowe will play an unspecified role in the film, Taika Waititi’s follow-up to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. He’ll be joining the returning cast from the previous films, including Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Waititi himself as the most delightful being in the Universe, Marvel Cinematic or otherwise, Korg. Fellow newcomers are Christian Bale, who will play Gorr the God Butcher, and Melissa McCarthy as Hela (a villain played by Cate Blanchett in Ragnarok). Is there room in this movie for a third villain, or will Crowe play a good guy? We’ll find out on May 6, 2022, its scheduled release date.
Thor: Love and Thunder Adds Another Beefy Australian to Its Cast
Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images