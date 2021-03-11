Oh, Masked Singer, You Really Did It This Time

Kermit? Is that you? Photo: Fox

Though The Masked Singer has played some sick mind games on us, this one tops them all. Last night in their season premiere, this simulation glitch of a show revealed one of their most famous faces yet: American icon Kermit the Frog. The show didn’t hold back on the drama of his reveal: Three unnamed men in black suits struggled pulling off the hat on the Snail’s shell, while Kermit waited a full 12 beats to stick his skinny green hands out of the costume as the judges screamed in abject terror. As he pulled his smiling face out of the shell, a chyron flashed up explaining who, exactly, Kermit the Frog is, reading: “Movie Star, Oscar Winner, A-List Amphibian.” I’m sorry — Oscar winner? Are we talking about the 2012 Academy Award for Best Original Song given to “Man or Muppet” (coincidentally, the very moment I knew we were all stuck in a simulation)? The judges were sufficiently saddened by Kermit’s reveal, with Ken Jeong saying he was “the most famous guest on The Masked Singer ever,” and Robin Thicke agreeing. In a post-game interview with People, Kermit gave some insight as to why he’d want to put on the mask in the first place: “I’ve been in show business for quite a while, so I’m always looking to take on a new challenge and try something different. And let’s face it, when it comes to challenging and different, you can’t beat putting on a snail suit and singing on national television.” The amphibian also explained why he selected a snail as his alter ego: “I picked a snail because snails and frogs have a lot in common; we’re both menu items at French restaurants.” Not the most obvious clue, but what else did we expect from The Masked Singer?