Though The Masked Singer has played some sick mind games on us, this one tops them all. Last night in their season premiere, this simulation glitch of a show revealed one of their most famous faces yet: American icon Kermit the Frog. The show didn’t hold back on the drama of his reveal: Three unnamed men in black suits struggled pulling off the hat on the Snail’s shell, while Kermit waited a full 12 beats to stick his skinny green hands out of the costume as the judges screamed in abject terror. As he pulled his smiling face out of the shell, a chyron flashed up explaining who, exactly, Kermit the Frog is, reading: “Movie Star, Oscar Winner, A-List Amphibian.” I’m sorry — Oscar winner? Are we talking about the 2012 Academy Award for Best Original Song given to “Man or Muppet” (coincidentally, the very moment I knew we were all stuck in a simulation)? The judges were sufficiently saddened by Kermit’s reveal, with Ken Jeong saying he was “the most famous guest on The Masked Singer ever,” and Robin Thicke agreeing. In a post-game interview with People, Kermit gave some insight as to why he’d want to put on the mask in the first place: “I’ve been in show business for quite a while, so I’m always looking to take on a new challenge and try something different. And let’s face it, when it comes to challenging and different, you can’t beat putting on a snail suit and singing on national television.” The amphibian also explained why he selected a snail as his alter ego: “I picked a snail because snails and frogs have a lot in common; we’re both menu items at French restaurants.” Not the most obvious clue, but what else did we expect from The Masked Singer?
Oh, Masked Singer, You Really Did It This Time
Kermit? Is that you? Photo: Fox