Matthew McConaughey Is a YouTuber Now

YouTube: It’s not just a platform for radicalizing young men to the alt-right alt-right alt-right anymore. It’s also a place for actor and human Margaritaville souvenir flip-flop Matthew McConaughey to impart his particular brand of T-shirt wisdom. Last week, McConaughey launched an exciting new career as a YouTuber, explaining in his first video that he’ll be using the channel to share “prescriptions in the art of living that have helped me navigate this rodeo that we all live in, and even a bunch of bumper stickers that I’ve seen, heard, gathered, and stolen along the way over my last 51 years here. Hopefully it’s going to be all killa no filla, with some raps and rhymes that can help you get back on time, put a little reason to your rhyme. Some food for thought with a sip of wine. Bring your funny bone. Don’t be afraid to bend the knee. And join me in the chase to be more me, with your chase to be more you. Because what else are we really here to do?” If reading that made you feel mildly concussed … just imagine how McConaughey must have felt writing it:

McConaughey’s first big YouTube event will be a star-studded fundraiser for victims of the Texas winter storms and outages, featuring everyone from Don Henley to Megan Thee Stallion to Kacey Musgraves to Willie Nelson to Leon Bridges to Post Malone to Kelly Clarkson to Renée Zellweger. The event will stream on his YouTube channel on Sunday, March 21 at 7 p.m. CT. It’s called “We’re Texas: Giddy Up to Give Back” because of course.