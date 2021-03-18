Maya Rudolph to Be a Billionaire in New Apple TV+ Show

Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Apple TV+ is going to get you as many beloved SNL veterans as possible for $7 a month, as today it announced a straight-to-series order for an as-yet-unnamed comedy series starring Maya Rudolph. Created by Master of None’s Alan Yang and 30 Rock’s Matt Hubbard (both of whom also worked on Amazon Prime’s Forever, starring Rudolph and Fred Armisen), the show will star Rudolph as a woman “whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars.” The humanity! Rudolph is also executive-producing the show with Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, and … Dave Becky.

The success of Jason Sudeikis’s Ted Lasso does appear to have opened a floodgate of SNL vets coming to Apple TV+. Rudolph and Sudeikis will be joined on the platform by Will Ferrell in The Shrink Next Door and Cecily Strong in Schmigadoon! Maybe don’t mention any of this to Peacock. Could get awkward.