Megan Thee Stallion Is Speechless Accepting Her Best New Artist Grammy

Megan Thee Stallion a.k.a Tina Snow a.k.a Hot Girl Meg may now be addressed as Megan Thee Grammy Winner. The Houston born-and-bred rapper won the coveted Best New Artist award for at Sunday’s 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Last year’s winner, Lizzo presented her with the accolade, for which she was up against Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Phoebe Bridgers, Kaytranada, Ingrid Andress, and Doja Cat. Classy as ever, Megan dedicated her speech to everyone who’s helped her thus far and the artists she beat. “I don’t want to cry but first of all I wanna say everybody is amazing,” she started. “Every artist that was nominated for this award is so amazing. So, shout out to all of y’all.” Her greatest support came from her late mother, Holly Thomas, a former rapper herself. “I really wanna say thank you to my momma,” Thee Stallion concluded. “She’s not here with me today, but I know she’s here with me in spirit and she always believed I could do it.” Megan Thee Stallion has done so much this to make her family, friends, and fans proud. After starting the year with her EP Suga, Thee Stallion released her debut album Good News. She’ll be bussing it open and making us even more proud later in the show, performing “WAP” with Cardi B, as well as a few of her own hits. Watch Megan Thee Stallion celebrate Megan Thee Stallion above.

