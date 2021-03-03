Meghan Markle Knows a ‘Calculated Smear Campaign’ When She Sees One

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

What interesting timing indeed. Days before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah is set to premiere on CBS, the duchess, now pregnant with her second child, is denying accusations of bullying during her time as a working member of the royal family. A new article in Britain’s The Times alleged that Markle’s behavior at the palace led to a written complaint in October 2018 by the couple’s former communications secretary, who claimed Markle “drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.” The complaint also alleged that several palace staffers were bullied by Markle and were often reduced to tears by her “unacceptable” behavior. A representative for Markle denied all of the claims to The Times, and, unsurprisingly, questioned the timing of the article.

“Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” the statement read. “We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.” In an additional statement to People, the representative said Markle was “saddened by this latest attack on her character,” especially as “someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

Markle and Harry’s interview with Oprah will be airing on March 7 and is being billed a prime-time special where “no subjects are off-limits.” (Oprah’s words, not ours.) The couple is expected to candidly discuss their transition away from being working royals, but we also wouldn’t mind a few questions thrown in about Markle’s time on the Hallmark Channel. She was so good!