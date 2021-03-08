Photo: Joe Pugliese/CBS

Last night, over 17 million people tuned in to CBS to watch Oprah Winfrey interview Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, about why they left the royal family. Among those 17 million viewers were some of the U.S. and the U.K.’s most prominent nonroyal celebrities, who took to social media to express their support for Meghan, their anger at the royal family, and their respect for Oprah’s unparalleled interviewing abilities. Here, reactions from celebrities across sports, film, news, and TV.

Serena Williams issued a statement sending Meghan love and kindness, writing, “I know first hand [sic] the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us.”

“It’s the strength that causes the confusion and the fear.” pic.twitter.com/M0JLKogYgc — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 8, 2021

Ava DuVernay shared a clip of Princess Diana from the famous 1995 interview with Martin Bashir.

Jada Pinkett Smith thinks the queen should be brought to the Red Table.

Meghan is living the life Diana should have, if only those around her had been as brave as she was. Meghan isn’t living a life without pain, but a life without a prison. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) March 8, 2021

Meghan was the Crown's greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era. They didn't just maltreat her light--they missed out on it. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) March 8, 2021

Poet Amanda Gorman supported Meghan’s bravery.

Gabrielle Union shared a post from activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham.

Really. Are you all telling me this Adonis, or someone closely related to him -you know, like alleged pedophile Uncle Andrew- was worried about a baby’s skin color?



Shoot. If I were related to Meghan, I’d been worried about what the baby’s ears would look like. pic.twitter.com/Z5qduOqer0 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 8, 2021

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas suggested that Prince Charles ought to worry about his grandchildren’s ears before anything else.

A withering interview w/ Harry & Meghan via Oprah. The Kingdom which first brought slaves here 400yrs ago has their current racism outed in all its brutality—how black will her kids be? The Palace refused to provide security for her baby. Meghan, crushed, considered suicide. Wow. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 8, 2021

Michael Moore said “Wow.”

Can we please take a moment to remember how obscene the behavior of the press and palace was in anticipation of an interview that actually turned out to be quite vague and tame? What did they THINK Meghan and Harry were going to say? What must they have done to be so afraid? — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 8, 2021

Jameela Jamil condemned the British tabloids.

!!!!!!! Never ever doubt @Oprah “the GOAT”. She will always ask what you are thinking. #HarryandMeghanonOprah — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) March 8, 2021

Other celebrities, like TV host and great interviewer in her own right Tamron Hall, praised Oprah’s interview skills.

I watched M & H sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I’m a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview,during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 8, 2021

The Real Housewives of New York City’s Bethenny Frankel issued an apology after actually watching the interview. Earlier that day, Frankel tweeted, “Cry me a river,” about Meghan vocalizing her pain.

While her castmate Luann de Lesseps stayed on the right side of history. Respect.