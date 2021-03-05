Meghan Markle Finds It ‘Liberating’ to Be Freed From the Royal Family

“I’m ready to talk.” Photo: YouTube

Sunday night will be the Super Bowl for lovers of anglophilic gossip, with Meghan Markle sitting down for a tell-all interview with Oprah to, well, burn the monarchy to the ground. In yet another teaser for the prime-time special, Markle recalled how she previously had to deny an interview to her friend Oprah (imagine that) before her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, as the palace’s communications department dictated her every move. However, as a non-working royal, Markle has the freedom to do whatever the hell she wants with her free time, and when asked by Oprah what’s “right” about speaking out about her royal experience now, she responded that she has “so many” reasons. “That we’re on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened and also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way,” Markle explained. “I couldn’t have said yes to you then, that wasn’t my choice to make. So as an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes. I mean, I’m ready to talk. To be able to make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself.”

In the previous teaser for the interview, Markle dropped her biggest royal family bombshell yet: She said that Buckingham Palace had an “active role” in “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Prince Harry’s relationship. “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time,” Markle warned, “we would still just be silent.” The two-hour interview will air on CBS on March 7, and, yes, we have a feeling that all of those Windsors are scared.