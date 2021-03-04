Meghan Markle Is Reading Buckingham Palace to Filth

Photo: CBS/YouTube

Further proving that Buckingham Palace is turning into the “this is fine” dog meme, another snippet from Meghan Markle’s upcoming tell-all interview revealed that she believes the palace was complicit in making her and Prince Harry’s life a living hell as working royals. When asked by Oprah how she feels about the palace hearing her speak “her truth” in this interview, Markle responded that, given the treatment she received prior to the couple escaping to California, they can’t be surprised that she’s now compelled to open up. “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” she explained. (“The Firm” is a fancy, albeit garbage language term for the royal family.) “And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, there’s a lot that’s been lost already.” In an earlier teaser for the tell-all, Oprah said “there’s no subject that’s off-limits” with Markle and Harry, so they may as well admit that Queen Elizabeth has terrible choices in hats too.