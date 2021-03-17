You can take the man out of The Man Show, but you can’t take The Man Show out of the man. On last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel brought up his single most annoying obsession: Whether or not President Barack Obama and Michelle shtupped after Obama ordered the hit on Osama bin Laden 2011. He says he asked Michelle Obama on her Becoming book tour in Tacoma, “On the night that Seal Team 6 took out Osama Bin Laden at your husband’s order, did you and your husband make love that night to celebrate?” She answered, “You know, I have to tell your audience that for some very sick reason, you’re very obsessed with this question of that major historical event in a way that no one else — no one! In the history of aaaaaalll the conversations I’ve had — anybody drilled down on this particular point like you, Jimmy Kimmel. So I turn that back on you.” Obama didn’t stop her righteous roast of Kimmel there. “That’s what you want to know. You’re still that little boy in your bedroom under the cover with the flashlight going, I hope nobody sees me,” she said, miming flipping through a Playboy. “I’m still pleading the fifth.” Kimmel tried to pull this back in November when he had Barack on the show, leaving him stunned. Kimmel and Obama then pivoted into talking about her children’s puppet show Waffles + Mochi.

Related