Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham Are Never Going Back Again to Their Feud

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Time to party like it’s 1977 because two Fleetwood Mac members are back to somewhat tolerating each other. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Mick Fleetwood revealed that he had recently reconciled with Lindsey Buckingham, who has endured ill health over the past two years following an emergency open-heart surgery. “I’ve really enjoyed being reconnected with Lindsey, which has been gracious and open,” he explained. “And both of us have been beautifully honest about who we are and how we got to where we were.” This reconciliation has encouraged Fleetwood to seriously consider what a farewell tour for the band would look like. Fleetwood Mac last toured as a unit in 2017 prior to its most recent feud, which resulted in Buckingham’s firing. He was replaced by Mike Campbell and Neil Finn for the band’s next tour, which included fellow classic members Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, and John McVie.

“I know for a fact that I intend to make music and play again with Lindsey,” Fleetwood continued. “I would love that. It doesn’t have to be in Fleetwood Mac. And Fleetwood Mac is such a strange story. All the players in the play are able to talk and speak for themselves. Somehow, I would love the elements that are not healed to be healed. I love the fantasy that we could cross that bridge and everyone could leave with creative, holistic energy, and everyone could be healed with grace and dignity.” However, he admitted that no reunion tour could move forward without Buckingham’s and Nicks’s full involvement, which may prove difficult: The duo reverted back to their infamously acrimonious relationship in 2018. “I can’t speak for the dynamic with Stevie and him,” said Fleetwood. “I don’t even need to protect it. It’s so known that they’re chalk and cheese in so many ways, and yet not.”