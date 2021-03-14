Mickey Guyton Is Golden in Her Grammy Awards ‘Black Like Me’ Performance

Mickey Guyton already made Grammys history last November when she became the first Black solo female artist nominated in a Grammy country-music category. At tonight’s 63rd Grammy Awards, she brought her song “Black Like Me” to a whole new audience, one that might not have seen her become the first Black woman to perform solo at the Academy of Country Music Awards this past September. Joined by a semicircle of backup singers, Guyton belted her emotional autobiographical hit in a golden gown in her first Grammys performance.

When Guyton ended up losing this year’s Best Country Solo Performance to Vince Gill’s “When My Amy Prays,” she took to social media to thank her fans. “Although I didn’t win this Grammy, it truly is an honor and I will forever be a Grammy nominated artist,” the singer tweeted Sunday. “I love you guys.”