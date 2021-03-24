Miley Cyrus Sends Her Love to Hannah Montana on the Show’s 15th Anniversary

Hannah Montana (left) and Miley Cyrus. Photo: Getty Images

Oh, oh, oh, oh, ohhhh. Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana, stars of the Disney Channel Original Series Hannah Montana, have reunited for the time since the show ended in 2011. And, yes, by that we mean Miley Cyrus is talking to herself online. The pop star wrote her alter ego a heartfelt letter reflecting on her time “growing up” on the TV show. “We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you,” she wrote. “But a lot has changed since then. You were like a rocket that flew me to the moon + never brought me back down.” Cyrus shares sweet memories about working with her dad, co-stars Mitchel Musso, Emily Osment, and Jason Earles, as well as her grandparents. She dedicates lyrics from “Wherever I Go,” the final song by “teen pop sensation Hannah Montana” to the character herself.

“I am indebted not only to you Hannah but to any + everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You have all my loyalty and the deepest appreciation until the end.” That includes “Disneys entire team, all fellow cast members, special guests, crew, agents + managers. ESPECIALLY my mommy who took me to every lesson + audition even when it required leaving town or making a cross-country move which my siblings so selflessly underwent.” After professing her love for Hannah a few more times, Miley signs off. Then, she logged onto Hannah Montana’s Twitter, which was verified today in honor of the anniversary. “Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus,” she snarks. “It’s only been a decade.” Oooooh, tssssss.