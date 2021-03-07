Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

Oh boy, you thought you had to fight back tears during Minari itself. Get ready to be absolutely wrecked watching the movie’s breakout star Alan Kim receive this year’s Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actor or Actress. “Thank you, thank you. First of all, I’d like to thank the critics who voted and my family,” the 8-year-old begins, before being overcome with emotion. “Oh my goodness, I’m crying.”

A week after his debut film itself took home this year Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes, Kim won out over his fellow nominees, Palmer’s Ryder Allen, The Life Ahead’s Ibrahima Gueye, Never Rarely Sometimes Always’s Talia Ryder, The Midnight Sky’s Caoilinn Springall, and News of the World’s Helena Zengel. Kim goes on to thank A24, Plan B Entertainment and the movie’s director, Lee Isaac Chung, through his tears. At least, that’s what we heard over our own heaving sobs, so don’t quote us on it.

And if you’re still dry-eyed at this point, don’t worry. This is how Alan Kim concludes his acceptance speech: “I hope I will be other movies. Is this a dream? I hope it’s not a dream.”