Mitski Is the Cowboy in Country-Tinged Track ‘The Baddy Man’

The cowboy. Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Mitski warning us about a man? It must be International Women’s Month. Mitski blessed us with a new track today, “The Baddy Man.” It’s the first single from her her forthcoming soundtrack to the graphic novel This Is Where We Fall by Chris Miskiewicz and Vincent Kings. The sci-fi series deals with science, faith, and that innately human belief in something bigger than ourselves. For us, that’s Mitski. Her voice booms over the track’s country-western flair as she warns about the Baddy Man “creeping and a-crawling.” “What those dead men say that they do / Will never be the absolute truth / ’Cause the Baddy Man is creeping through the alleys of your mind,” she croons over twangy strings. In 2020, Mitski dropped “Cop Car,” her first solo release since her 2018 album, Be the Cowboy. Mitski’s soundtrack is available for preorder on vinyl and cassette along with the graphic novel, out May 5. Per Pitchfork, there are currently no plans to release the soundtrack on streaming services. “The Baddy Man” is available over on SoundCloud, where fans are currently filling the comments with “SHE’S BEING THE COWBOY.”