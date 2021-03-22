Mr. Mayor Gets a Second Term

Photo: Mitchell Haddad/NBC

Mr. Mayor, a sitcom so delightful that Chrissy Teigen agreed to slam her body onto the ground multiple times to secure a cameo on it, has been renewed for a second season on NBC. The network confirmed the renewal this afternoon, with stars Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Bobby Moynihan, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, and Kyla Kenedy all returning for the new term. The episode count or premiere date have yet to be confirmed. Mr. Mayor, which is the newest entry into the ever-expanding Tina Fey TV universe, follows a pampered prick who runs for mayor of Los Angeles and wins in order to impress his teenage daughter. What follows is very serious legislation trying to tackle avocado, recycling, and palm tree crises. We need Eric Garcetti to do recaps for the new season.