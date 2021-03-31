My Bloody Valentine Is Back to Break Some Hearts

Photo: Marc Broussely/Redferns

Your favorite disappearing shoegaze cuties are back: My Bloody Valentine is forging a return to music with a series of exciting rollouts, which include plans to release two new records and make most of their catalog available on streaming services for the first time ever Record label Domino announced today that the quartet, consisting of Bilinda Butcher, Kevin Shields, Deb Googe, and Colm Ó Cíosóig, has agreed to sign with it, which has spurred their four EPs to become available on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music as of today. In a separate New York Times interview, frontman Shields joked about My Bloody Valentine always being “purposely obscure” and what their upcoming records might sound like. “Our original plan was we would record both the albums back-to-back and then go tour on that,” he said. “And that would have been this year, you know, but everything really did slow down.” Shields also teased that the first album will be “warm and melodic,” while the second will be “more experimental.” As long as we don’t have to wait 20 years again.