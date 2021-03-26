awards season

NAACP Image Award Winners Include Megan Thee Stallion, VERZUZ, and More

Over the past week, the NAACP has rolled out its winners for this year’s Image Awards, celebrating the best of Black entertainment. Honors went to artists like Beyoncé (just coming off her record-breaking Grammy wins), Doja Cat, Drake, and Megan Thee Stallion. On the film and TV side, Soul, Jamie Foxx, and mini-mogul Marsai Martin picked up awards, along with beef-filled shows like VERZUZ and Red Table Talk. Other winners include dad-podcaster Barack Obama for his book A Promised Land, while special awards went to Misty Copeland and LeBron James. Anthony Anderson will host this year’s live TV special, which will air on March 27, at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the list of winners so far below, with more honorees coming tonight.

Outstanding New Artist         
Doja Cat - “Say So”
            
Outstanding Male Artist        
Drake - “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
            
Outstanding Female Artist     
Beyoncé - “Black Parade”
 
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song 
“Do It” - Chloe x Halle
 
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song        
“Savage Remix” - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
            
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)      
Chloe x Halle - “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”
            
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)            
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé - “Savage Remix”
 
Outstanding Album    
Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
 
Outstanding Producer of the Year 
Hit-Boy
 
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album       
“Brown Skin Girl” - Beyoncé feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter
 
Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental        
Music From and Inspired By Soul - Jon Batiste
            
Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal        
Holy Room - Live at Alte Oper - Somi
 
Outstanding International Song        
“Lockdown” - Original Koffee
 
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album          
Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall
 
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song 
“Touch from you” - Tamela Mann
 
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album           
The Return - The Clark Sisters
 
Special Award - Sports Award II 
WNBA Player’s Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBAPA)

President’s Award
LeBron James

Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk
 
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show 
Celebrity Family Feud
 
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special) 
VERZUZ
 
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
The New York Times Presents: The Killing of Breonna Taylor
 
Outstanding Children’s Program
Family Reunion
 
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Marsai Martin - Black-ish
 
Outstanding Animated Series            
Doc McStuffins            
 
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture 
Soul
 
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)         
Laya DeLeon Hayes - Doc McStuffins
 
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture 
Jamie Foxx - Soul
 
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble    
Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
            
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble    
Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud
            
Outstanding Guest Performance - Comedy or Drama Series           
Loretta Devine - P-Valley
 
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)     
Raynelle Swilling - Cherish the Day

Special Award - Founder’s
Toni Vaz

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You – Ep. 112 “Ego Death”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Attica Locke – Little Fires Everywhere – Ep. 104 “The Spider Web”

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Geri Cole – The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anya Adams – black-ish – Ep. 611 “Hair Day”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Hanelle Culpepper – Star Trek: Picard – Ep. 101 “Remembrance”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Eugene Ashe – Sylvie’s Love

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Old Guard

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama
#FreeRayshawn

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form
Laurence Fishburne – #FreeRayshawn

Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction
“Between The Scenes” – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding Short-Film (Live Action)
Black Boy Joy

Outstanding Short-Film (Animated)
Canvas

Special Award – Spingarn Medal
Misty Copeland

Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction
The Awkward Black Man - Walter Mosley

Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction        
A Promised Land - Barack Obama

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author
We’re Better Than This - Elijah Cummings

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography   
The Dead Are Arising - Les Payne, Tamara Payne

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional    
Vegetable Kingdom - Bryant Terry

Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry
The Age of Phillis - Honorée Jeffers

Outstanding Literary Work - Children    
She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm - Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens
Before the Ever After - Jacqueline Woodson

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture) 
Keith McQuirter - By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem

Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)     
Melissa Haizlip - Mr. SOUL!

Outstanding Documentary (Film)
John Lewis: Good Trouble

Outstanding Documentary (Television - Series or Special)
The Last Dance

Special Award - Youth Activist of the Year
Madison Potts

Special Award - Activist of the Year
Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony

