NAACP Image Award Winners Include Megan Thee Stallion, VERZUZ, and More

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Over the past week, the NAACP has rolled out its winners for this year’s Image Awards, celebrating the best of Black entertainment. Honors went to artists like Beyoncé (just coming off her record-breaking Grammy wins), Doja Cat, Drake, and Megan Thee Stallion. On the film and TV side, Soul, Jamie Foxx, and mini-mogul Marsai Martin picked up awards, along with beef-filled shows like VERZUZ and Red Table Talk. Other winners include dad-podcaster Barack Obama for his book A Promised Land, while special awards went to Misty Copeland and LeBron James. Anthony Anderson will host this year’s live TV special, which will air on March 27, at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the list of winners so far below, with more honorees coming tonight.

Outstanding New Artist

Doja Cat - “Say So”



Outstanding Male Artist

Drake - “Laugh Now, Cry Later”



Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé - “Black Parade”



Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Do It” - Chloe x Halle



Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“Savage Remix” - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé



Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Chloe x Halle - “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”



Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé - “Savage Remix”



Outstanding Album

Chilombo - Jhené Aiko



Outstanding Producer of the Year

Hit-Boy



Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Brown Skin Girl” - Beyoncé feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter



Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental

Music From and Inspired By Soul - Jon Batiste



Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal

Holy Room - Live at Alte Oper - Somi



Outstanding International Song

“Lockdown” - Original Koffee



Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall



Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Touch from you” - Tamela Mann



Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

The Return - The Clark Sisters



Special Award - Sports Award II

WNBA Player’s Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBAPA)

President’s Award

LeBron James

Outstanding Talk Series

Red Table Talk



Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud



Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

VERZUZ



Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

The New York Times Presents: The Killing of Breonna Taylor



Outstanding Children’s Program

Family Reunion



Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Marsai Martin - Black-ish



Outstanding Animated Series

Doc McStuffins



Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Soul



Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Laya DeLeon Hayes - Doc McStuffins



Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx - Soul



Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah



Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud



Outstanding Guest Performance - Comedy or Drama Series

Loretta Devine - P-Valley



Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Raynelle Swilling - Cherish the Day

Special Award - Founder’s

Toni Vaz

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You – Ep. 112 “Ego Death”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Attica Locke – Little Fires Everywhere – Ep. 104 “The Spider Web”

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Geri Cole – The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anya Adams – black-ish – Ep. 611 “Hair Day”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Hanelle Culpepper – Star Trek: Picard – Ep. 101 “Remembrance”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Eugene Ashe – Sylvie’s Love

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Old Guard

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

#FreeRayshawn

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form

Laurence Fishburne – #FreeRayshawn

Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction

“Between The Scenes” – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding Short-Film (Live Action)

Black Boy Joy

Outstanding Short-Film (Animated)

Canvas

Special Award – Spingarn Medal

Misty Copeland

Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

The Awkward Black Man - Walter Mosley

Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction

A Promised Land - Barack Obama

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

We’re Better Than This - Elijah Cummings

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

The Dead Are Arising - Les Payne, Tamara Payne

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

Vegetable Kingdom - Bryant Terry

Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

The Age of Phillis - Honorée Jeffers

Outstanding Literary Work - Children

She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm - Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

Before the Ever After - Jacqueline Woodson

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Keith McQuirter - By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem

Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Melissa Haizlip - Mr. SOUL!

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Outstanding Documentary (Television - Series or Special)

The Last Dance

Special Award - Youth Activist of the Year

Madison Potts

Special Award - Activist of the Year

Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony