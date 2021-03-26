NAACP Image Award Winners Include Megan Thee Stallion, VERZUZ, and More

Over the past week, the NAACP has rolled out its winners for this year’s Image Awards, celebrating the best of Black entertainment. Honors went to artists like Beyoncé (just coming off her record-breaking Grammy wins), Doja Cat, Drake, and Megan Thee Stallion. On the film and TV side, Soul, Jamie Foxx, and mini-mogul Marsai Martin picked up awards, along with beef-filled shows like VERZUZ and Red Table Talk. Other winners include dad-podcaster Barack Obama for his book A Promised Land, while special awards went to Misty Copeland and LeBron James. Anthony Anderson will host this year’s live TV special, which will air on March 27, at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the list of winners so far below, with more honorees coming tonight.
Outstanding New Artist
Doja Cat - “Say So”
Outstanding Male Artist
Drake - “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé - “Black Parade”
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
“Do It” - Chloe x Halle
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
“Savage Remix” - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Chloe x Halle - “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé - “Savage Remix”
Outstanding Album
Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
Outstanding Producer of the Year
Hit-Boy
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“Brown Skin Girl” - Beyoncé feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter
Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental
Music From and Inspired By Soul - Jon Batiste
Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal
Holy Room - Live at Alte Oper - Somi
Outstanding International Song
“Lockdown” - Original Koffee
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“Touch from you” - Tamela Mann
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
The Return - The Clark Sisters
Special Award - Sports Award II
WNBA Player’s Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBAPA)
President’s Award
LeBron James
Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
VERZUZ
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
The New York Times Presents: The Killing of Breonna Taylor
Outstanding Children’s Program
Family Reunion
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Marsai Martin - Black-ish
Outstanding Animated Series
Doc McStuffins
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Soul
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Laya DeLeon Hayes - Doc McStuffins
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx - Soul
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding Guest Performance - Comedy or Drama Series
Loretta Devine - P-Valley
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Raynelle Swilling - Cherish the Day
Special Award - Founder’s
Toni Vaz
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You – Ep. 112 “Ego Death”
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Attica Locke – Little Fires Everywhere – Ep. 104 “The Spider Web”
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Geri Cole – The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anya Adams – black-ish – Ep. 611 “Hair Day”
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Hanelle Culpepper – Star Trek: Picard – Ep. 101 “Remembrance”
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Eugene Ashe – Sylvie’s Love
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Old Guard
Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama
#FreeRayshawn
Outstanding Performance in a Short Form
Laurence Fishburne – #FreeRayshawn
Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction
“Between The Scenes” – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding Short-Film (Live Action)
Black Boy Joy
Outstanding Short-Film (Animated)
Canvas
Special Award – Spingarn Medal
Misty Copeland
Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction
The Awkward Black Man - Walter Mosley
Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction
A Promised Land - Barack Obama
Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author
We’re Better Than This - Elijah Cummings
Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography
The Dead Are Arising - Les Payne, Tamara Payne
Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional
Vegetable Kingdom - Bryant Terry
Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry
The Age of Phillis - Honorée Jeffers
Outstanding Literary Work - Children
She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm - Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez
Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens
Before the Ever After - Jacqueline Woodson
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Keith McQuirter - By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem
Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Melissa Haizlip - Mr. SOUL!
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
John Lewis: Good Trouble
Outstanding Documentary (Television - Series or Special)
The Last Dance
Special Award - Youth Activist of the Year
Madison Potts
Special Award - Activist of the Year
Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony