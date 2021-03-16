Natasha Lyonne to Star in Rian Johnson Mystery Series of Our Dreams

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Life is like a box of timelines, and you never know what you’re gonna get. In this one, Russian Doll actress Natasha Lyonne is set to star in mystery drama Poker Face, the first television series from Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi filmmaker Rian Johnson, Deadline reports. The show (not to be confused with Lady Gaga’s 2008 banger of the same name) was picked up by Peacock today, with ten episodes ordered for production. Maya Rudolph is set to executive produce. There aren’t details yet about what the series will focus on, but Johnson gave a little more information in the release, saying, “I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching. It’s my happy place.” Hopefully, there’ll be a return of detective Benoit Blanc?