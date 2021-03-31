Naveen Andrews Cast Opposite Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout

Photo: Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 20

The casting gods are a fickle sort; they giveth and they taketh away. In the case of The Dropout, we were robbed of Kate McKinnon’s take on Theranos CEO and con artist Elizabeth Holmes, but we’ve now been blessed with Amanda Seyfried as Holmes opposite Naveen Andrews (Lost, Sense8) as Holmes’s much older boyfriend and business partner Sunny Balwani. Liz Meriwether, of New Girl, is helming the series, with Seyfried producing in addition to starring. The Dropout will, of course, follow Elizabeth Holmes’s rise and fall as a tech startup wunderkind who is now awaiting trial, alongside Balwani, for wire fraud, facing up to 20 years in prison. The series, which is based on the podcast of the same name, will stream on Hulu.