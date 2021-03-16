The 2021 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Will Vault Onto ABC

Photo: Timothy Nwachukwu/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The network that just saw 32 talented women compete for a man’s heart is pivoting to a different kind of competition. The NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships will be making its broadcast debut on ABC this year as ESPN expands its gymnastics coverage across several of its networks. For the first time, the four NCAA regional competitions will be available live on ESPN3, covering “every gymnast and apparatus,” according to a release. This year’s regionals will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah; Athens, Georgia; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and Morgantown, West Virginia, with coverage available starting with days two and three on April 2 and 3. The championships begin on Friday, April 16, with the two semifinals broadcast on ESPN2. The final will air live on Saturday, April 17, at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed to July 2021 and the threat of another delay looming, NCAA women’s gymnastics is coming in to fill the vault-shaped hole in our hearts. UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis singlehandedly fed the nation with her viral floor routine to Beyoncé this January. Olympics who?