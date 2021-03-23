Photo: Manny Carabel/John Lamparski/Getty Images

Ho ho hiiii! Christmas has come early, and it’s come in the form of another made-for-streaming gay Christmas movie, even though we as a society have just barely recovered from Happiest Season. Netflix announced today that a new holiday romantic comedy called Single All the Way will head into production later this month. The premise is a classic setup for this sort of thing: “Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James — the plan goes awry.” So … Peter’s going to end up with the best friend, right?

Michael Urie will play Peter, and his meddling mother (because the gay representation holiday movies always have a meddling mother) will be Kathy Najimy. Most exciting, though, is that there’s going to be some sort of wacky aunt played by Jennifer Coolidge. As Urie said in a statement for Netflix, “If that isn’t some kinda gay Christmas miracle, I don’t know what is.” The cast will be rounded out by Philemon Chambers and Luke Macfarlane as the love interests, and Barry Bostwick as Peter’s dad. Director Michael Mayer, who won a Tony for directing Spring Awakening in 2007, said that it’s “really gratifying to tell a story that happens AFTER coming out!” The shade of it all.

