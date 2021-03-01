Don’t Show Olivia Jade Netflix’s Operation Varsity Blues Documentary Trailer

Before the coronavirus defined 2020, this rich-people shit was a straight-up 2019 gift. In the trailer for Netflix’s Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal, the documentary (from the same team that brought us watchable train wrecks Fyre and Tiger King) is less about the celebrities attached to the scam and more about the mastermind, Rick Singer, who enjoyed a prolific career of bribing elite universities with “side door” offers to gain admission for the children of his wealthy clients. For the first time, this documentary will feature the actual FBI wiretapped conversations between Singer (played by Matthew Modine) and his desperate millionaires, which include gems such as “Is there any risk that this thing blows up in my face?” and “You’ve never had an issue with this, like, some article comes out that the polo team is selling seats to the school?” Ah, we were also young and naïve once. Operation Varsity Blues will premiere on March 17.

