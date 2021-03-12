Nick Jonas Releases Combo Quarantine/Wife-Guy Album Spaceman

Where are you, Hologram Priyanka? Photo: YouTube

We still get jealous. Nick Jonas released Spaceman early this morning, his first solo album since 2016 — basically an 11-song, 35-minute ode to his new wife Priyanka Chopra (with some angst about the pandemic mixed in). The album features previously released title song “Spaceman” (an ode to quar, including lyrics like “Mask off minute I get home / All safe now that I’m alone / Almost like a spaceman”) and the second, much better, single “This is Heaven” all about Pri, which he debuted on Saturday Night Live last week. Earlier in the night, Jonas also dropped the music video for Spaceman, featuring the singer running around a barren planet, searching for his hologram wife. In between judging The Voice and announcing the Oscar nominations, Jonas still manages to squeeze in time to fulfill his vows and worship his beautiful wife, showing we should all have higher standards. Catch the music video below and listen to the full album on Spotify: