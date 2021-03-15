Nick Jonas Drops Spaceman Deluxe Album With a New JoBros Collab

Nick Jonas, brother-guy. Photo: Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Yes, he loves his wife, but you know who else Nick Jonas loves? His brothers Kevin and Joe. Before fans get too worried that his brand-new solo album, Spaceman, means another hiatus for the Jonas Brothers, the deluxe is here featuring five new songs, including one with his favorite collaborators, “Selfish.” He dropped a second new song, “Dangerous,” as well as three remixes: “2Drunk,” “Don’t Give Up on Us,” and “This Is Heaven.” Jonas debuted “This Is Heaven,” his addition to the wife-guy canon, while pulling double duty on Saturday Night Live earlier this month. Spaceman is Jonas’s quarantine-inspired album, so of course it’s all about his muse, actress Priyanka Chopra.

The couple did indeed look song-worthy while announcing this year’s Academy Award nominees on Monday morning. Wearing a metallic gold suit, he cosplayed as an Oscars statuette while Chopra channeled ’50s Hollywood in a purple gown. Even though the Academy selected presenters whose romance filled a whole deluxe album, the nominations were still awkward as hell. Maybe they should have played some music to set the mood. Below, tune in to the Spaceman deluxe.