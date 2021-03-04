In a move more baffling than Nick Jonas’s pandemic lyrics on “Spaceman,” the snoozy lead single off his upcoming album of the same name, Jonas has been sitting on an infinitely better track this whole time. That’s the undeniably groovy, soulful song “This Is Heaven,” out today ahead of Spaceman the album on March 12. Jonas performed a stunning rendition of the song as musical guest on Saturday Night Live last week, complete with background singers and a saxophone solo. Jonas told SiriusXM Hits 1 that the song “was just meant to encapsulate kind of that euphoric feeling of being with your person,” which basically means it’s a wife-guy anthem about Priyanka Chopra. But we’ll take it! Here’s to uncovering more Spaceman gems come March 12.
Nick Jonas Drops ‘This Is Heaven,’ the Other, Better Song He Played on SNL
Photo: YouTube