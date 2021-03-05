The Fifth Time’s the Charm for New Groom Nicolas Cage

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Break out the bridal leathers: Nicolas Cage got married. According to People, the Willy’s Wonderland actor got married to girlfriend Riko Shibata in Las Vegas on February 16. “It’s true, and we are very happy,” he confirmed to the outlet Friday, which also published photos of the couple’s “very small and intimate wedding” at the Wynn Hotel, complete with a masked officiant and attendant.

Per Cage’s representative, “After the wedding, the happy couple was joined for a small celebration attended by Nicolas’ ex-wife, Alice (who he remains very good friends with) and their son Kal.” According to Entertainment Weekly, the wedding certificate filed at Nevada’s Clark County Clerk’s Office listed Shibata under her new married moniker, Riko Cage, an empirically cool name.

Now, if you’re thinking to yourself: wait, didn’t Nicolas Cage just get married in Las Vegas? The answer is pretty much yes. The actor, who is reportedly set to star in Amazon’s upcoming Joe Exotic miniseries, wed then-girlfriend Erika Koike on March 23, 2019, only for the pair to break up and seek an annulment four days later. Cage was previously married to Alice Kim, mother of his son Kal-El, as well as Lisa Marie Presley and Patricia Arquette. His shares his other son, Weston Cage, with former partner Christina Fulton.