Nomadland Wins Best Picture at 2021 Producers Guild Awards

Current Oscar favorite Nomadland took home the Producers Guild Award for Best Picture at tonight’s ceremony, all but securing that film’s win in the same category at the upcoming Academy Awards (the PGAs Best Picture winner has accurately predicted the Oscars Best Picture winner 21 times in the last 31 years). Other winners from this year’s PGAs included Soul and My Octopus Teacher. Schitt’s Creek continued its award season domination with a win for Outstanding Episodic Television (Comedy), and The Queen’s Gambit picked up a trophy in the same category for Drama. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver also scored a win, along with The Last Dance and the live stage recording of Hamilton. Check out the full list of winners below.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
Better Call Saul (season 5)
Bridgerton (season 1)
The Crown (season 4)
The Mandalorian (season 2)
Ozark (season 3)
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
Curb Your Enthusiasm (season 10)
The Flight Attendant (season 1)
Schitt’s Creek (season 6)
Ted Lasso (season 1)
What We Do in the Shadows (season 2)
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television
I May Destroy You
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Bad Education
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Hamilton
Jane Goodall: The Hope
What the Constitution Means To Me
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
60 Minutes (season 53)
The Last Dance (season 1)
Laurel Canyon
McMillion$ (season 1)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
8:46 - Dave Chappelle (special)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (season 26)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (season 7)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (season 6)
Saturday Night Live (season 46)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race (season 32)
The Masked Singer (season 3, season 4)
Nailed It! (season 4)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12)
The Voice (season 18, season 19)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Dick Johnson Is Dead
My Octopus Teacher
Softie
A Thousand Cuts
Time
The Truffle Hunters