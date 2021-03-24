Nomadland Wins Best Picture at 2021 Producers Guild Awards

Photo: via Getty Images

Current Oscar favorite Nomadland took home the Producers Guild Award for Best Picture at tonight’s ceremony, all but securing that film’s win in the same category at the upcoming Academy Awards (the PGAs Best Picture winner has accurately predicted the Oscars Best Picture winner 21 times in the last 31 years). Other winners from this year’s PGAs included Soul and My Octopus Teacher. Schitt’s Creek continued its award season domination with a win for Outstanding Episodic Television (Comedy), and The Queen’s Gambit picked up a trophy in the same category for Drama. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver also scored a win, along with The Last Dance and the live stage recording of Hamilton. Check out the full list of winners below.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Better Call Saul (season 5)

Bridgerton (season 1)

The Crown (season 4)

The Mandalorian (season 2)

Ozark (season 3)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Curb Your Enthusiasm (season 10)

The Flight Attendant (season 1)

Schitt’s Creek (season 6)

Ted Lasso (season 1)

What We Do in the Shadows (season 2)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

I May Destroy You

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Hamilton

Jane Goodall: The Hope

What the Constitution Means To Me

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes (season 53)

The Last Dance (season 1)

Laurel Canyon

McMillion$ (season 1)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

8:46 - Dave Chappelle (special)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (season 26)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (season 7)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (season 6)

Saturday Night Live (season 46)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race (season 32)

The Masked Singer (season 3, season 4)

Nailed It! (season 4)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12)

The Voice (season 18, season 19)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Dick Johnson Is Dead

My Octopus Teacher

Softie

A Thousand Cuts

Time

The Truffle Hunters