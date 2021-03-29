Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani. Photo-Illustration: by Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Congrats to all of us Star Wars prequel apologists out there: The big old Disney content mine has come a’ knocking. Disney+ announced today that it will start shooting its event series bringing back Ewan McGregor as a young(er) Obi-Wan Kenobi in April, and formally confirmed the rest of its cast. As previously announced last December, Hayden Christensen is coming back to play Darth Vader née Anakin Skywalker. Joining him are two other big prequel cast members: Joel Edgerton, who played Luke’s adoptive father Owen Lars back in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, and Bonnie Piesse, who played Beru Lars (Piesse was also recently a central part of the NXIVM docuseries The Vow). The newcomers to the Galaxy in the series include Moses Ingram (hot off her best-friend role in The Queen’s Gambit); a post-Marvel swolifying Kumail Nanjiani; a post-Dorne Indira Varma; Rupert Friend; O’Shea Jackson Jr.; Sung Kang (Han goes to space!); Simone Kessell; and straight from the diamond district to space, Benny Safdie.

Deborah Chow, who has directed several episodes of The Mandalorian, is heading up Obi-Wan Kenobi. According to a Disney+ release, it will take place ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. If you’re already about to Google the Star Wars timeline, let me spare you the effort and say that would place it far before the events of The Mandalorian, so don’t expect a crossover, unless Obi-Wan ends up meeting an even baby-er Baby Yoda.