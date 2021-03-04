Olivia Rodrigo on Sabrina Carpenter: ‘I Actually Don’t Know Her At All’

Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Maybe “blonde” was the only rhyme, indeed. We won’t bother recapping all the drama of this High School Musical: The Musical: The Series love triangle, but there were songs, and response songs, and music-video look-alikes, and now there is a backstory to all of this. In an interview with Radio.com, “driver’s license” singer Olivia Rodrigo said she doesn’t think she could respond to Sabrina Carpenter’s latest track, “Skin,” because “I actually don’t know her at all.” “I think we’ve met once or twice in passing, but I’ve never had a conversation with her, so I don’t think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about somebody that I don’t know,” she said. “But I think artists should be able to write about whatever they want to write about.” Later in the interview, Rodrigo discussed going back to the studio and a letter she got from Taylor Swift, which she said was stained with “snot from sobbing my eyes out.” But questions remain. Will Sabrina visit Josh on the set of HSMTMTS? Could Sabrina and Olivia have a conversation there, or will they remain like two ships passing in the night? Will Olivia’s next pop power ballad be a duet with Mariah Carey or J-Lo? Guess we’ll see how this plays out at East High. Watch the full interview below: